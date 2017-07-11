Markets Continue Record-Breaking Run: Nifty Ends At All-Time Closing High
The overall market breadth was negative as 1,566 shares ended lower while 1,165 closed higher on the BSE.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: July 11, 2017 15:53 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
The Sensex and Nifty continued their record-breaking run for the second day in a row. Gains in IT and auto heavyweights helped the Indian benchmark indices close at all-time highs. Earlier in the day, the broader Nifty rose above crucial psychological level of 9,800 to make record high of 9,830 and the Sensex touched all-time high of 31,885 amid broad-based buying. However, due to profit-taking at higher levels in banking, FMCG, realty and pharma shares, the benchmark indices came off record highs but still managed to close at all-time closing highs.
The Sensex ended 31 points higher at 31,747 and Nifty jumped 15 points to shut shop at 9,786.
On the sectoral front, FMCG, banking, real estate, pharma and metals shares faced selling pressure on account of profit-taking. While, IT and auto heavyweights witnessed buying interest.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 30 ended higher while 21 closed lower. Hindalco, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and ACC were among the gainers. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Bank of Baroda, Wipro, Coal India, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Tata Power and Axis Bank were among the losers.
The broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices as the mid-cap and small-cap shares came under heavy selling. The BSE mid-cap index fell 0.78 per cent and the small-cap index declined 0.6 per cent.
