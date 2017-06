Maruti Suzuki Overtakes Infosys, ONGC In Market Value, Stock Jumps 3%

Maruti Suzuki zipped past Infosys and ONGC in market capitalisation (m-cap) as its stock rose by 3 per cent today, adding Rs 6,563 crore to the value.The stock gained 3 per cent to end at Rs 7,451 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.25 per cent to Rs 7,469 -- its 52-week high.It was the top gainer on the BSE benchmark Sensex.

On NSE, the stock moved up by 2.97 per cent to close at Rs 7,464.85.Following the gains, the company's m-cap rose by Rs 6,562.85 crore to Rs 2,25,079.85 crore.With this the company stood at the eighth position in the top-10 m-cap ranking chart, ahead of Infosys and ONGC.Infosys' market valuation stood at Rs 2,17,899.66 crore, while that of ONGC was Rs 2,17,074.17 crore at end of trade.Also, the m-cap of Maruti alone is more than the combined valuation of auto majors Tata Motors (Rs 1,34,896.92 crore) and Mahindra & Mahindra (Rs 88,598.83 crore).