Maruti Suzuki Overtakes Infosys, ONGC In Market Value, Stock Jumps 3%
Following the gains, the company's m-cap rose by Rs 6,562.85 crore to Rs 2,25,079.85 crore.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: June 09, 2017 20:47 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Market cap of Maruti alone is more than the combined valuation of auto majors Tata Motors.
New Delhi:
Maruti Suzuki zipped past Infosys and ONGC in market capitalisation (m-cap) as its stock rose by 3 per cent today, adding Rs 6,563 crore to the value.
The stock gained 3 per cent to end at Rs 7,451 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.25 per cent to Rs 7,469 -- its 52-week high.
It was the top gainer on the BSE benchmark Sensex.
On NSE, the stock moved up by 2.97 per cent to close at Rs 7,464.85.
Following the gains, the company's m-cap rose by Rs 6,562.85 crore to Rs 2,25,079.85 crore.
With this the company stood at the eighth position in the top-10 m-cap ranking chart, ahead of Infosys and ONGC.
Infosys' market valuation stood at Rs 2,17,899.66 crore, while that of ONGC was Rs 2,17,074.17 crore at end of trade.
Also, the m-cap of Maruti alone is more than the combined valuation of auto majors Tata Motors (Rs 1,34,896.92 crore) and Mahindra & Mahindra (Rs 88,598.83 crore).
Story first published on
: June 09, 2017 20:47 (IST)
