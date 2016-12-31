NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Muthoot Finance Raises Stake In Subsidiary Belstar

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: December 31, 2016 16:27 (IST)
New Delhi: Muthoot Finance has raised its stake further in subsidiary firm Belstar Investment and Finance Pvt Ltd (BIFPL) to 64.60 per cent.

Earlier, the company's stake was at 57.16 per cent in Belstar Investment and Finance.

"The company has further acquired 1,728,571 equity shares of nominal value of Rs 10 each at a total price of Rs 7.26 crore from existing shareholders," Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

BIFPL is a non-banking finance company (NBFC-MFI).

On Friday, shares in Muthoot Finance ended 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 282.25 on the BSE. 

