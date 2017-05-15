Mutual Fund Assets Under Management Near Rs 20 Lakh Crore

Equity funds got support from market rally as Sensex hit an all-time high of 30,000 in April
Mumbai: Backed by booming stock markets and increasing interest from retail investors, the assets under management (AUMs) of the mutual fund industry is likely to touch the mark of Rs 20 lakh crore next month. Moreover, investment by the MF players in the equity market has surpassed that of foreign institutional investors, figures from industry body AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India) have revealed. The AUM of the country's mutual fund industry grew 9.8 per cent to Rs 19.26 lakh crore in April, from Rs 17.54 lakh crore in March, and it was likely to cross the Rs 20 lakh crore milestone in the next month itself if the assets grow by another four per cent, according to AMFI data collated by rating agency Icra.
Amfi is a nodal association of mutual funds across the country.
Of the Rs 1.5 lakh crore that investors pumped in different categories in April, liquid, income and equity funds (including equity-linked savings schemes or ELSS) saw the highest inflows, it said.
The three categories saw net inflows of Rs 0.99 lakh crore, Rs 0.35 lakh crore and Rs 0.09 lakh crore, respectively.
Equity funds also got support from the broader market rally as the BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 30,000 in April.
Equity funds (including ELSS) witnessed net inflows of Rs 9,429 crore in April, an increase of 14.8 per cent MoM and 112.5 per cent YoY. This comes on top of over Rs 70,000 crore investments in equities in the fiscal year 2017.
In April, net inflows via the SIP route hit an all-time high of Rs 4,200 crore, the data showed.
According to Amfi, the industry added around 6.26 lakh SIP accounts every month on an average during the last fiscal year with an average ticket size of Rs 3,660 per account.
Mutual funds pumped in Rs 54,912 crore into the country's equity market as against Rs 52,977 crore by FIIs/FPIs during the year gone by.
The trend continued in April where MFs' quantum of net investment in equities stood at Rs 9,918 crore compared with Rs 2,417 crore by FIIs/ FPIs, the report said.
Total folio count at the April-end grew 1.3 per cent at 5.61 crore from March, Sebi data showed.
Folios are numbers designated for individual investor accounts, though one investor can have multiple accounts. The growth was primarily on the back of 5.85 lakh new folios added to the equity category (including ELSS) and 1.5 lakh new folios to the balanced category. Exchange-traded funds were the only category to witness a decline of 20,000 folios, which could be due to the category's underperformance compared with the actively-managed funds, it added.
In the last 12 months, assets from beyond 15 cities, or B15 towns, have grown 43.9 per cent due to investor-friendly initiatives by the regulator and awareness campaigns by asset management companies (AMCs).
The B15 assets grew Rs 98,525 crore to Rs 3.23 trillion in April from Rs 2.24 trillion a year ago.
Currently, B15 towns account for 16.9 per cent of the total assets of the MF industry. However, the share of direct plans in B15 towns is only 22.3 per cent as against 45.6 per cent in top 15 cities.