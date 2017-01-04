NBCC In Focus As Board Meets To Consider Bonus Share Issue

NBCC shares are in focus today as board of directors of the state-run company are meeting today to consider and approve issue of bonus shares. NBCC shares gained as much as 1.3 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 257.90 on the National Stock Exchange.
The state-owned company on December 26, 2016, had said that its board will meet today for considering bonus issue. NBCC shares have rallied nearly 12 per cent in last one week ahead of the decision of its board on bonus issue.
NBCC has been a preferred pick of for many analysts in the infrastructure space.
