NBCC In Focus As Board Meets To Consider Bonus Share Issue

NBCC shares are in focus today as board of directors of the state-run company are meeting today to consider and approve issue of bonus shares. NBCC shares gained as much as 1.3 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 257.90 on the National Stock Exchange.



The state-owned company on December 26, 2016, had said that its board will meet today for considering bonus issue. NBCC shares have rallied nearly 12 per cent in last one week ahead of the decision of its board on bonus issue.



NBCC has been a preferred pick of for many analysts in the infrastructure space.

Bonus issue is issuance of additional shares to existing shareholders, in proportion to the shares already held. IIFL's Sanjiv Bhasin, who has a positive stance on NBCC shares, said that the proposal for bonus shares signals the management confidence to service a higher equity base.NBCC, under the administrative control of Ministry of Urban Development, is present in three main segments -- Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting.Last month it had bagged a contract for the construction of residential cum training complex for Special Protection Group at sector-21, Dwarka, New Delhi amounting to Rs 466 crore.NBCC had reported a net profit of Rs 67 crore on revenues of Rs 1,249 crore for the September quarter.As of 10.48 a.m., NBCC shares traded 0.71 per cent higher at Rs 256.25 apiece compared to 0.14 per cent gain in the broader Nifty.