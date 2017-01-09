New Gujarat Exchange Will Offer 22-Hour Trading, Says PM Modi

GIFT City is PM Modi's dream project, envisaged when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening inaugurated an international exchange in Gujarat that he said will work 22 hours every day "starting when Japan's markets open and ending when US markets close." It aims to win market share from financial hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong by investing in technology and offering a response time of four microseconds, said Bombay Stock Exchange CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, describing it as "one of the fastest, if not the fastest, exchanges in the world".