Nifty Breaches 7,900 Despite Jaitley's Clarification On Capital Gains Tax

The Nifty50 index was under pressure on Monday, despite Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley's calming the nerves over the capital gains tax. The finance minister on Sunday clarified that the government does not plan to impose a long-term capital gains tax, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that people earning from financial markets must make a "fair contribution" to nation building.



Some market observers interpreted PM Modi's comments as a pitch for higher taxes on income from capital markets. Mr Jaitley said PM Modi's speech had been misinterpreted. "I wish to absolutely clarify that there is no occasion or opportunity for anybody to reach such a conclusion because this is not what the prime minister said," Mr Jaitley said.



The Nifty fell below the crucial 7,900 levels while the Sensex slumped nearly 300 points. The 7,900 level is seen a crucial support by many market observers and they say that a decisive move below this level could accelerate the selling pressure.

Market observers say that Indian markets are likely to remain dull this week in the absence of any major triggers and most global fund managers being on year-end holidays. With derivative expiry this Thursday, markets are also going to remain volatile.Market expertold note deposit deadline would be a trigger for the market. Many global brokerages have cut their estimate of GDP growth for Indian economy after the demonetisation was announced on November 8.The selling pressure was broad-based today with all the sectoral indices trading in the red. Pharma stocks were among the major losers amid US regulatory concerns. Divis Laboratories fell over 10 per cent.Despite the weak trend in Indian markets, some market participants say that there could be a pre-budget rally on the cards on expectations that the government may announce major steps to prop up the demonetisation-hit economy.