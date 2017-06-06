Nifty Edges Lower After Hitting 9,700, ITC Down 2%

Indian equity markets edged lower after opening at record highs on Tuesday with the Nifty rising above 9,700 level for the first time and Sensex gaining over 100 points to a fresh record high of 31,430. Gains in the market were led by IT pack as stocks like TCS, HCL Tech and Infosys gained between 1 per cent and 3.5 per cent. The IT sub-index of NSE, Nifty IT was up over 1.5 per cent. However, selling in FMCG stocks led by ITC offset gains in the benchmark indices. ITC, down nearly 2 per cent, was the biggest loser in Nifty.
Meanwhile, sentiment remained upbeat as foreign investors continued pump in money in to India equities. On Monday they bought shares worth Rs 477 crore in the cash market. Domestic institutional investor also remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 14 crore.
Analysts say the upward journey of Sensex and Nifty is likely to continue for some more time before giving any major correction. HDFC Securities in a note Monday said Nifty is likely to test 9,800 in the current rally.
