Nifty Ends Above 8,800 For First Time In Four Months On Rate Cut Hopes
Analysts expect Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates by 0.25 per cent at its bi-monthly monetary policy meet which starts tomorrow.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 06, 2017 15:57 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex rose nearly 200 points while the broader Nifty ended above its crucial psychological level of 8,800 for first time in over four months on the back of buying in FMCG, pharma and banking shares. Meanwhile, hopes of interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India also added to the bullish sentiment on the Dalal Street.
The Sensex ended 199 points higher at 28,439 and Nifty rose 60 points to settle at 8,801.
The Budget 2017-18 is positive for the medium-term inflation outlook which may lead to a 25 bps rate cut at the monetary policy meet, but the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep it on hold for the whole of 2017, says a Nomura in a report.
According to Japanese financial services major Nomura, though the central bank might go for a policy easing on February 8, it would be a "close call" considering some global factors like higher oil prices and narrowing interest rate differentials.
AK Prabhakar, head of research at head of research at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, says, "till the time Nifty does not break 8,530 on the downside chances of Nifty going above previous all-time high levels are quite high. On the upside, if Nifty goes above 8,985, then the index going up to 9,500-10,000 levels is also possible within this year.
On Dalal Street, buying was visible across the sectors with interest rate sensitive sectors such as banking, auto and real estate among the top sectoral gainers. FMCG and pharma shares also witnessed good buying interest.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 37 ended higher while 14 closed lower.
Ambuja Cements was the top Nifty gainer, the stock along with ACC surged 4.5 per cent after BSE sought clarification from both the companies on reports that LafargeHolcim is mulling a merger of the two cement companies.
Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Axis Bank, ITC, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Wipro were also among the gainers.
On the other hand, Dr Reddy's Labs was the top loser as it failed to cheer Street by reporting earnings which were below analysts' estimates.
Idea Cellular, Hindalco, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Coal India were also among the laggards.
The broader markets marginally outperformed the benchmark indices as the mid-cap index rose 0.8 per cent while small-cap index rose 1.1 per cent.