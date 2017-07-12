Nifty Ends Above 9,800 For First Time, Sensex Extends Record-Breaking Run

Indian shares extended their record breaking rally to the third straight day on Wednesday ahead of the release of the consumer inflation data for the month of June and industrial production data for May as energy and banking stocks staged a rally. The Sensex closed 57.73 points higher at 31,804.82 while the NSE benchmark Nifty settled 30.05 points higher at 9,816.10. The index settled above the 9,800 mark for the first time today.



The Sensex opened higher on Wednesday tracking positive Asian shares but remained choppy throughout the day as caution prevailed ahead of the announcement of key economic data. However, last minute buying in banking heavyweights like SBI helped indices log record closing highs.



Energy and banking stocks led gains in the market today. ONGC closed 1.62 per cent higher after rising as much as 3.5 per cent during intraday trade. Reliance Industries settled 1.12 per cent higher while IOC, Gail India ended 1.31 per cent and 1.81 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, SBI was the top gainer among the banking shares followed by ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, which added 0.93 and 0.52 per cent respectively.Among Nifty stocks, 36 scrips advanced while 15 shares ended with losses. ACC was the top gainer in Nifty, up 3.34 per cent. Bharti Infratel, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the other big gainers in Nifty rising between 2-2.6 per cent.Meanwhile, TCS was the top loser in Nifty. The stock fell 1.46 per cent ahead of its earnings tomorrow. Mahindra& Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma and ITC were the other major losers in the Nifty.