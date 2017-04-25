Nifty Ends At Record Closing High Above 9,300, Sensex Near 30,000

Indian shares extended their rally to the second straight day on Tuesday with Nifty settling at a fresh high of 9,306.60 and Sensex jumping 287 points amid broad-based rally and positive global cues.



The BSE Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance. Sentiment was also bolstered as Asian markets hit multi-year highs, reflecting the return of risk appetite after a centrist victory in the first round of the French presidential election.



"Global markets have been very positive on news from the French election," said Tirthankar Patnaik, India strategist, Mizuho Bank. Quarterly results have also been decent so far, adding to the optimism in the market, he said.

Analysts said Nifty could be headed even higher after breaking out of the 9,000-9,250 range.Although buying was visible across the sectors, FMCG stocks outperformed today with their sectoral sub-index - Nifty FMCG- gaining 1.8 per cent led by ITC and Asian Paints. Other sectoral indices like Nifty Bank, Nifty Energy, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto gained between 0.7-1.6 per cent.Among Nifty stocks, Bharti Infratel was the top gainer surging 5.2 per cent followed by Axis Bank and BPCL, which surged 3.68 and 3.54 per cent respectively. IOC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp were the other major gainers in the index rising between 2.9-3.3 per cent.Midcap and Smallcap shares also rallied today with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index rising 1.05 and 0.58 per cent respectively.Biocon Ltd jumped 9.37 per cent to a record high after the biopharmaceutical company said on Monday it was considering bonus share issue.Nifty closed 88.65 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 9,306.60 and the Sensex settled 287.40 points higher at 29,943.24. (With agency inputs)