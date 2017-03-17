Nifty Ends At Record High Of 9,160, ITC Surges On GST Clarification

Indian equity indices extended their bull run on Friday with NSE benchmark Nifty closing at a fresh all-time closing high of 9,160 after crossing 9,200 for the first time during intraday trade. The Sensex settled 63 points higher at 29,649, just 33 points away from its all-time closing high of 29,681.77 recorded on January 29, 2015.



The Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.7 per cent to a record high on Friday as shares of consumer goods rallied after the Goods and Services Tax or GST Council cleared all draft bills, although gains were curbed by profit-taking.



The council, composed of central and state ministers on Thursday, cleared five draft bills linked to the GST, which will create a national sales tax. It will be submitted to the parliament and state assemblies for approval.

Analysts said GST would benefit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and transportation companies through a one-size-fits-all national sales tax, which would mean these firms will no longer have to meet tax requirements of different states.Market sentiment has been bolstered as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the key state elections in Uttar Pradesh, and after the Federal Reserve stuck to its planned tightening pace this year."The implementation of GST will benefit FMCG and logistics companies," said Mahantesh Marilinga, senior research analyst, Finquest Securities."The rally in the market is expected to continue until the fourth-quarter results are out."The Nifty hit a record high of 9,218.4, but pared gains to close at 9,160.05, up 6.35 points.The benchmark Sensex rose as much as 0.81 per cent to 29,824.62, its highest since March 4, 2015 before closing 63.14 points higher at 29,648.99.The Nifty has gained 2.52 per cent so far this week, while the Sensex has climbed 2.42 per cent.Sector wise, FMCG was the top gainer with 2.56 per cent gains after cigarette maker ITC and other tobacco companies rallied.But profit-taking capped gains on sectors such as state-owned banks and auto. The Nifty PSU Bank index and Nifty Auto index slid 1.8 per cent and 0.47 per cent after gaining for three and five straight sessions respectively.Among Nifty stocks, ITC was the top gainer rising 4.77 per cent followed by HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro and Eicher Motors, which grew between 0.7-1.25 per cent.