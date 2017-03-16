Nifty Extends Record Run, Settles Above 9,150 For First Time

Indian stock markets surged to fresh all-times high today, tracking higher global markets after the US Federal Reserve signalled gradual rate hikes. The US central bank yesterday hiked interest rates, as expected, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening, soothing investors who had feared faster rate hikes. At day's high, the Nifty rose to a record 9,158.45 while Sensex ended 188 points higher after rising as much as 217 points during intraday trade. The rupee also strengthened against the dollar, rising 45 paise to fresh 17-month high of 65.24 taking its gain in this year so far to 4.1 per cent against the greenback. In global currency markets, the dollar took a hit after US Fed stuck to its projections of three total rate hikes in 2017, instead of the four some expected.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Despite the sharp year-to-date rally, analysts see further upside the markets. Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services says markets are poised to move to much higher levels from hereon and any dip would be a good buying opportunity. After BJP's state poll wins, the market is expecting more reform initiatives from the government, which will help boost economic growth, he added.
