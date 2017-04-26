Nifty Extends Record Run. Should You Enter Now Or Wait For Correction?
The Sensex moved above its important psychological level of 30,000 to hit new record high of 30,119 and Nifty touched peak of 9,357.55.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: April 26, 2017 11:21 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Foreign flows have been attractive and that has been one of the key driving factors for Indian markets.
The Indian benchmark indices- Sensex and Nifty touched new all-time highs in today's session. The Sensex moved above its important psychological level of 30,000 to hit new record high of 30,119 and Nifty touched peak of 9,357.55. The Sensex and Nifty have been on a roll on the back of strong foreign flows. Improving macro-economic fundamentals of India and better-than-expected earnings by the Indian companies has given fresh legs to the rally in stock markets say analysts. Indian markets are among one of the best performing markets in the world with gain of nearly 13 per cent so far this year.
Foreign flows have been attractive and that has been one of the key driving factors for the Indian markets. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have so far pumped in Rs 40,000 crore in equity markets and domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth over Rs 15,000 crore.
After staging a sharp up move, market analysts believe that the Indian benchmark indices still have scope to go up and venture out in the uncharted territories. Analysts say that in the near term 9,500 on Nifty is possible by mid-May and 10,000 can also be tested going ahead.
Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services, says "If by Thursday's expiry things are not looking disappointing then we may see 9,500 on Nifty in second to third week of May. There is not enough caution in the markets and earnings are unfolding either in-line or better-than-expected."
Kishor Ostwal of CNI Research says that the Nifty has potential to go up to 10,000 levels and that would be on the back of an upgrade for India by global rating agency like Moody's.
Mr Ostwal says, "FII money is coming in India, economic fundamentals are strong and probably we may see 10,000 levels on Nifty on the back of India upgrade by Moody's. Moody's had last upgraded Indian in 2006 and now country is doing everything right and outperforming entire world and there is no reason why Moody's should differ and not upgrade India."
Meanwhile, Sanjiv Bhasin of India Infoline sounds caution and advises investors to book profits as he thinks that Nifty has reached most of its upside and further upside is unlikely going ahead.
Mr Bhasin says, "The market is running into a bubble like territory on the back that rupee is showing extreme strength and there is global liquidity. I think Nifty has fully priced-in earnings and we have to wait till more earnings come in. Mid-caps seem to be in frothy water and we think correction is on the cards as the Nifty has reached most of its upside, another 50 points on Nifty we don't rule out, but I think there is risk that if earnings won't meet up for broader markets and there could be a correction."
"It is very prudent to book profits around current levels," adds Mr Bhasin.