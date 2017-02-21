Nifty Hits 8,900, Bharti Airtel Falls 3% After Jio's Prime Offer
Analysts say that with Nifty has some resistance at 8,950 levels and a breach of that could lead to record highs. On the downside, Nifty has support at 8,700 levels.
February 21, 2017
RIL rose over 1% after Jio announced sharply discounted tariff plans for subscribers from April.
Indian markets gained momentum in late trade with Nifty hitting 8,900 mark for the first time since September 2016. The Sensex also rose over 100 points while the broader markets showed strong gains. Banking sector continued to outperform with Axis Bank surging 4 per cent and ICICI Bank gaining around 1 per cent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose over 1 per cent after its telecom unit Reliance Jio announced sharply discounted tariff plans for subscribers from April.
However, some profit-taking in IT stocks capped gains. Index heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services or TCS was down over 1 per cent after yesterday's rally following the buyback offer.
Telecom stocks were also in focus with Bharti Airtel down over 3 per cent and Idea Cellular down 0.70 per cent.