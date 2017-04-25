Nifty Hits Fresh All-Time High, Reliance Industries Surges 3%

Indian shares surged on Tuesday with Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high of 7,279.80 and Sensex rising over 180 points to 29,841 tracking positive global cues and buying in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a strong note as traders rushed to buy Reliance Industries after its better-than-expected earnings for the January-March quarter and robust subscriber addition for its telecom venture Jio. Reliance shares surged as much as 3.55 per cent to Rs 1,467.75 to be the top gainer in the Nifty.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, which also reported strong earnings for the March quarter yesterday, surged around 3 per cent to be the second biggest gainer in the index. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Wipro were the other major gainers in the Nifty.
