Nifty Hits Fresh All-Time High, Reliance Industries Surges 3%

Indian shares surged on Tuesday with Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high of 7,279.80 and Sensex rising over 180 points to 29,841 tracking positive global cues and buying in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries.



Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a strong note as traders rushed to buy Reliance Industries after its better-than-expected earnings for the January-March quarter and robust subscriber addition for its telecom venture Jio. Reliance shares surged as much as 3.55 per cent to Rs 1,467.75 to be the top gainer in the Nifty.



Indiabulls Housing Finance, which also reported strong earnings for the March quarter yesterday, surged around 3 per cent to be the second biggest gainer in the index. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Wipro were the other major gainers in the Nifty.

Other than energy shares, banks also witnessed buying today. The banking sub-index of NSE- Nifty Bank- hit a fresh all-time high of 21,986.95 led by gains in HDFC and ICICI Bank.Among losers, ACC fell around 1 per cent as traders booked some profit after yesterday's 7.46 per cent gains. Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries and ITC were the other major losers in the Nifty falling between 0.3-0.8 per cent.Meanwhile, Asian equities advanced on Tuesday as the return of risk appetite following a centrist victory in the first round of the French presidential election lifted several regional markets to multi-year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35 per cent to its highest level in more than three weeks, marking four straight days of gains.Overnight, the MSCI World index surged 1.6 per cent to an all-time high. The pan-European STOXX 50 index soared 4 per cent, its best day in nearly two years and France's CAC40 jumped 4.1 per cent, its biggest one-day gain in almost five years.On Wall Street, the Nasdaq climbed 1.2 per cent to a record high, while the Dow and the S&P both gained 1.1 per cent.As of 9.35 am, Sensex was up 0.44 per cent or 130 points at 29,786 and the Nifty traded 34.55 points higher at 9,252.5. (With agency inputs)