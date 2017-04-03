Nifty Hits New Record High, Sensex Rises Over 100 Points

Indian equity markets extended their bull run to Monday as well with the NSE benchmark Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high of 9,220.65 and Sensex rising over 150 points to 29,778.47 on positive global cues.



Reliance Industries was the top gainer in Nifty rising over 2 per cent after it said last Friday that more than 7 crore Jio subscribers have opted for its Prime membership. Reliance Jio also extended the registration deadline for its prime membership by 15 more days to April 15.



Ambuja Cement, ACC, UltraTech Cement and Gail India were the other prominent gainers in the index rising between 1.2-2.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel was the top loser in Nifty, down 2.64 per cent followed by Bharti Infratel, BPCL and Wipro.The rupee also strengthened to as much as 64.7650 per dollar, its strongest since October 2015, from its previous close of 64.8550.Foreign investors bought a net $8.85 billion in Indian shares and debt last month, as prospects of additional reforms and hopes for an improving economy bolstered sentiment towards India.Asian shares started the week on a steady footing on Monday after a bumper quarter as investors look to the shape of U.S. trade and economic policies and how they could affect global growth. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.14 per cent, while Hang Seng added 0.28 per cent.As of 9.35 am, Sensex was up 0.41 per cent or 122 points at 29,743 and the Nifty was 0.29 per cent higher at 9,200.15.