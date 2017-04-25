Nifty Hits Record High, Rupee Strengthens; Reliance Industries Surges 3.5%

The NSE Nifty hit a record high on Tuesday, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar as a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues boosted the sentiment. Reliance Industries climbed as much as 3.6 per cent to its highest since May 2008, making it the biggest gainer on the NSE index, after the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate on Monday posted a 12.8 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating expectations.
The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened to as much as 64.26 per dollar, its highest since April 13, compared with its close at 64.44 on Monday. Sentiment was also bolstered as Asian markets hit multi-year highs, reflecting the return of risk appetite after a centrist victory in the first round of the French presidential election.
"Global markets have been very positive on news from the French election," said Tirthankar Patnaik, India strategist, Mizuho Bank. Quarterly results have also been decent so far, adding to the optimism in the market, he said.
