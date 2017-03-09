Nifty Hovers Around 8,900, Exit Poll Results Eyed

Indian shares opened lower on Thursday tracking losses across global shares and as caution prevailed ahead of the announcement of exit poll results for the state elections in the evening. The Sensex fell nearly 90 points to 28,815 and the Nifty made a low of 8,899.50. Pharma and metal shares were among the biggest sectoral losers in the market.



Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services said that the state election verdict will be a key short-term trigger for the markets. Nifty could go up to 9,500 or see downside move, depending on the outcome, he added.



Mr Shah further said that irrespective of the election result outcome he remains positive on Indian markets and any dip would be a buying opportunity.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was the top loser in Nifty after its Duvvuda oncology formulation facility received 13 observations from the US Food and Drug Administration. Gail India, Bharti Infratel, Wipro and ONGC were the other major losers in the Nifty.Meanwhile, Asian Paints was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.5 per cent followed by Axis Bank and ACC.As of 10.05 am, Sensex was off its day's low and was trading 7 points lower at 28,894.75 and the Nifty was down 5.15 points at 8,919.15.Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mostly lower except Japan's Nikkei, which was up 0.34 per cent. Hang Seng was down 0.98 per cent, Kospi shed 0.04 per cent, Shanghai Composite fell 0.85 per cent.Overnight, US shares ended lower as energy shares fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.17 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 20,855.59, the S&P 500 lost 5.41 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,362.98.