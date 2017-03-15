Nifty Hovers Near 9,100, Rupee Surges To 16-Month High Against Dollar

Indian stocks market indices Nifty and Sensex took some breather today after yesterday's stellar rally. The Nifty was up marginally and hovered near 9,100 levels. The Sensex rose around 40 points. The rupee however continued its upwards trajectory against the US dollar, rising to 16-month high of 65.41 against the greenback. The rupee had closed at 65.82 against the US dollar yesterday. IT stocks came under some selling pressure today as the rupee's surge against the dollar will hurt their earnings when they get converted to the Indian currency.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Analysts expect a consolidation in the Indian markets after the 11 per cent year-to-date rally which has taken Nifty to all-time highs.
