Nifty May Hit 9,000 If RBI Cuts Rate; Otherwise 8,500 On The Cards: Analyst
Market participants would closely watch out for what decision the Monetary Policy Committee takes, predicting wild swings either on the upside or downside.
The Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday snapped a four-day winning streak, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement. The benchmark indices retreated from the four-month highs in Tuesday's session on caution whether the central bank will cut interest rates or not. Falling inflation and the government's fiscal prudence in Budget might propel the Reserve Bank of India to cut the key repo or lending rate, according to a Reuters' poll of economists. But most of the analysts say that the decision will be a close call for the RBI and some say that the central bank will shift the rate cut to April.
Some analysts say that the RBI could exercise caution given the volatility in inflation. Banks have also substantially slashed their lending rates this year after receiving a surge in deposits after demonetisation.
Meanwhile, market participants would closely watch out for what decision the Monetary Policy Committee takes, predicting wild swings either on the upside or downside depending on the RBI policy.
Raghu Kumar, director at domestic brokerage Upstox, says, "In our view, RBI is expected to cut repo rate by 0.25 per cent at its policy review on Wednesday. This rate cut would be supported by the modest consumer inflation, which is expected to undershoot the March 2017 target set by RBI and the continued fiscal consolidation attempted in the Union Budget for FY2018."
"If the interest rate is cut as per expectations, then we will see Nifty touch 8,900-9,000 level. On the contrary, if the interest rates are not cut or if the status quo remains unchanged, then we will see Nifty drift down to 8,500-8,600 level," adds Mr Kumar.
