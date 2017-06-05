Nifty May Inch Higher To Test 9,800, Says VK Sharma of HDFC Securities

Indian stock market benchmark Nifty inched higher on Monday with Nifty trading above 9650. The breath in the broader market was strong with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.50 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively. VK Sharma, Head (PCG) at HDFC Securities, expects Indian markets to maintain the upward trend. The Nifty has broken multiple records this year and some brokerages have revised their targets higher. Expectations of stronger earnings and economic growth following prediction of normal monsoon has led to a surge of money into the Indian markets.
Here is VK Sharma's view on Nifty:
Market expected to inch higher.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement