Nifty May See 9,400-9,600 Levels In Next Few Weeks: Angel Broking
Traders should use corrections towards 9,050 level to build long positions, the brokerage said.
March 21, 2017
9100-9050 is a strong support zone for Nifty, says Angel Broking
The Nifty has taken a sort of breather in past few trading sessions after hitting an all-time high of 9,218 last week. The positive momentum in the equity market is likely to continue in the near future and Nifty is likely heading for levels of 9,400-9,600 in next few weeks, said domestic brokerage Angel Broking. "We reiterate that the Nifty is likely to head towards 9400 - 9600 (price extension of previous up move from recent low of 7893.80) over the next few weeks," the brokerage wrote in a report.
Indian equity indices broke out of its consolidation phase last week after the massive victory of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh state elections. The gap-up opening seen on March 14 and the follow-up buying that was seen in the market afterwards confirms that the positive momentum in the market is not going to wane off anytime soon, the brokerage added.
"The weekly chart still looks strong and considering the rising 'RSI-Smoothened' level above the 70 mark, we continue to remain upbeat with a directional view on the market," Angel Broking said. However, the brokerage said that some profit booking may happen in the market by momentum traders, which could take Nifty to 9,100-9,050 level.
But traders should use corrections towards 9,050 level to build long positions, the brokerage added.
"On the lower side, 9100 - 9050 levels would provide a strong support in the forthcoming week. Traders are advised to keep using such dips to create fresh longs in the market," Angel Broking said.
Meanwhile, the derivative setup in the market also indicates that a major correction is unlikely in the market soon. The Nifty Put-call ratio (PCR) rose from 0.87 to 1.14, the brokerage said.
A PCR of more than 1 indicates that open interest in puts is higher than calls, which is likely to provide support to the market in case of correction.
"FIIs continued their buying streak in cash market segment...They also covered shorts formed in call options during start of March series and formed fresh longs in 9200 call option," Angel Broking added.