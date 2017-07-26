Nifty Reclaims 10,000 Mark; Vedanta Hits Near Three-Year High

The NSE Nifty rose nearly 40 points to hit the 10,000 mark it breached for the first time in the previous session, with stocks such as Vedanta and Reliance Industries gaining on solid quarterly results. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex gained over 100 points to hit an intraday high of 32,333. Expectations of a better earnings season with improving economic indicators have increased investor confidence, extending a record-setting rally this year, although high valuations are seen capping gains in the near term.



The Nifty has hit a string of record highs this year and is Asia's third best-performing index this year with a 22 percent gain.



"The market is on a secular uptrend. Among other factors, corporate results so far have been fairly decent with upbeat performances," said Nitasha Shankar, senior vice president and head of research at Yes Securities (I) Ltd.

"Overall, things are improving and we expect the market to continue on this journey upward, though there will be some days of profit booking which would only be prudent."As of 12.23 pm, the Nifty was up 0.37 per cent at 10,001.75 and the benchmark Sensex was 103 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 32,311.1 after hitting a fresh high on Tuesday.Among gainers, shares of Vedanta rose as much as 3.3 per cent to their highest since September 25, 2014, after better margins from zinc operations helped double the company's June-quarter consolidated profit. Meanwhile, Reliance industries, added nearly 1.6 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,629.90.Axis Bank fell as much as 2.7 per cent and was among the top percentage losers on the NSE index. Analysts say concerns over the banks' unrecognised stress in power and others sectors linger. Axis posted a 16 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, but said overall bad loans were stable.