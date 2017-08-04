Nifty, Sensex Fall; Reliance Industries, Pharma Stocks Weigh

The Nifty was down 0.02% at 9,997.25 as of 12:50 pm, while the Sensex was 0.31% lower at 32,139.32.
August 04, 2017
Biocon fell as much as 7.6%, posting its biggest intraday fall in five months.
Indian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by Reliance Industries Ltd on profit-taking, while drugmakers declined after the U.S. health regulator found quality lapses at a facility of Biocon.
The findings of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration mark another blow to the Indian pharmaceutical industry, which has faced regulatory sanctions and warnings over quality control to inadequate standards.
"For healthcare companies, there are issues which are progressively getting resolved," said Rakesh Tarway, head of research at Reliance Securities.
However, there are growth issues because of the price erosion in the U.S. market, so healthcare companies will be under pressure for some time, he added.
Both indexes were down for the week after posting four consecutive weekly gains.
Shares of Biocon fell as much as 7.6 per cent, posting their biggest intraday fall in five months, after the U.S. FDA issued 10 observations pointing at aseptic practices following an inspection at the drugmaker's plant in Bengaluru.
Almost all constituents of the Nifty pharma index, which shed as much as 2.5 per cent in what could be its third straight session of decline, were in red.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd dropped as much as 4.5 per cent, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell over 3 per cent.
Reliance Industries, the top drag on the Nifty, fell as much as 2.1 per cent after two consecutive sessions of gains as investors locked in profits. The stock hit a record high on Thursday.