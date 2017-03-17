Nifty Set To Scale New Highs, May Open Above 9,200
After the Federal Reserve signalled that there will not be pick-up in pace of tightening interest rates going ahead in the US also boosted sentiment in Indian equities and the rupee.
Indian shares have been scaling new highs after the BJP won state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The National Stock Exchange benchmark index, Nifty, is set to open above its important crucial psychological level of 9,200 tracking gains in the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange or SGX. The Indian shares have been scaling new highs after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi won state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with a historic majority. Analysts say that formation of a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh may accelerate economic progress in India's most populous state as greater economic cooperation between the central and state governments will result in faster implementation of central and state projects.
The Indian shares have been on a tear, rallying over 10 per cent since the start of this year on the back of better than expected third quarter earnings by Indian companies, a supportive Union Budget and influx of foreign funds amid a rally in global markets.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks crawled higher in early trade on Friday, set for its best week since September, while the dollar continued the slide that began after the US central bank indicated it was unlikely to speed up monetary tightening.
Overnight, Wall Street was subdued following strong gains after the Fed's rate decision. The Nasdaq was flat, while the Dow and the S&P 500 posted losses.
Back home, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,360 crore while domestic institutional investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 88 crore.