Nifty Falls For Fourth Day; Midcap, Smallcap Stocks Tank

Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with Nifty falling below 9,800 level and Sensex down nearly 300 points. The selling pressure was more severe in midcap and smallcap stocks. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 3-4 per cent. Barring IT, call the sectors came under intense selling pressure. Pharma, oil & gas, realty and power stocks led the fall. Banking and auto stocks also took sharp beating.
Global sentiment was largely weak with Asian stocks falling as investors fretted about the simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea. "There are some stocks from which investors are shuffling their portfolio out, like pharma ... An element of profit-booking is also coming in which is causing nervousness," said Deven Choksey, promoter, KR Choksey.
Tata Motors shares fell over 8 per cent after the company's 42 percent rise in June-quarter profit, helped by a one-off gain related to changes to Jaguar Land Rover's pension plans, failed to please investors.
Bank of India, GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Lab and Sun Pharma also fell sharply, down 3-4 per cent.