Nifty Soars To Record High On BJP's Poll Wins, Rupee Near 1-Year Peak: 10 Facts

Cheering the BJP's landslide win in Uttar Pradesh, the Nifty soared to new all-time highs on Tuesday. The Sensex rose as much as 600 points to 29,561 while Nifty surged 188 points to record high of 9,122. The rupee also strengthened to nearly 1-year high of 66.17 against the US dollar, rising 43 paise from Friday's close of 66.60. Analysts say that the decisive mandate in Uttar Pradesh in favour of the BJP removes political uncertainty from the market, which had kept investors cautious in the run-up to the announcement of the election results. Markets will price in a stable government for long, says global brokerage Macquarie. Investor wealth on the BSE soared by Rs 1.31 lakh crore.
Here are 10 key highlights:
1) Analysts said that the Uttar Pradesh state election results will give a boost to the government's reform agenda. "BJP's emphatic victory in the politically crucial state of UP would embolden the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in aggressively expediting key structural economic reforms," said Ajay Bodke, head of portfolio management services at financial firm Prabhudas Lilladher in Mumbai.
