NIIT Limited Shares Plunge Over 10% After CEO's Resignation

NIIT Limited Shares plunged as much as 11 per cent on Monday after the IT training services provider said that its chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Keshav Patwardhan has tendered his resignation. NIIT made the announcement to stock exchanges on Friday evening. NIIT shares made a low of Rs 74.25 on both NSE and BSE amid huge volume compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 83 on NSE. On BSE, 6.15 lakh shares changed hands in the counter as of 9.30 am, compared to its two-week trading average of 2.78 lakh shares.



In a release to exchanges NIIT said that "Chief executive officer of NIIT limited, Mr Rahul Keshav Patwardhan, has tendered his resignation due to compelling family reasons and has requested to be relieved from the close of business hours of July 31, 2017."



NIIT further said that its board has approved the appointment of Sapnesh Lalla as CEO designate of the company from April 7, 2017.

Sapnesh Lalla currently heads the global corporates business, which constitutes nearly 70 per cent of the global business of NIIT, the company said. Sapnesh Lalla holds an engineering degree in electronics and communications from Bangalore University and also did executive education at Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, USA.Earlier in February, chief financial officer (CFO) of NIIT, Rohit Kumar Gupta, had tendered his resignation and Amit Roy was appointed as the CFO with effect from March 1, 2017.As of 9.45 am, NIIT shares traded 8.43 per cent lower at Rs 76 compared to a flat Nifty.