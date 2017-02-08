NDTV
NSE Names IDFC's Vikram Limaye As CEO
The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: February 08, 2017 09:40 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Mumbai:
National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.
The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.
The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: February 08, 2017 09:40 (IST)
