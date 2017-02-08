NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NSE Names IDFC's Vikram Limaye As CEO

The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 08, 2017 09:40 (IST)
Mumbai: National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement.

