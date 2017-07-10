NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NSE Says Cash Market Trading Normally, But Cites 'Display Issue'

A spokeswoman for India's National Stock Exchange said on Monday cash markets were operating normally.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 10, 2017 13:20 (IST)
 A spokeswoman for India's National Stock Exchange said on Monday cash markets were operating normally, though acknowledged there was a "display issue" that multiple dealers have said is limiting their ability to place trades.

The NSE re-opened markets at 1230 p.m. traders have said that quotations for individual stock prices are still not updating or are suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices, though they can place trades at a particular price.

"Cash and F&O (futures and options) functioning normally. A display issue has been noticed which is being addressed," said Divya Malik Lahiri, NSE's head of corporate communication

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

