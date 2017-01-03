Panacea Biotech Raises Supply Of Life Saving Drugs, Stocks Soar

New Delhi: Panacea Biotech shares surged as much as 9 per cent on Tuesday after the drug firm said it has increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 capsules, which is used for treatment of Wilson's disease - a genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body - in India.
"Panacea Biotec ensures increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 (D-Penicillamine IP 250mg) capsules for treatment of Wilson's disease in India," the company said in a BSE filing.
It further said: "Cilamin250...witnessed short supply in the market in the last few months due to non-availability of raw materials D-Penicillamine in India...We have now improved supply of Cilamin250 capsules which has been made available in the retail market."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement