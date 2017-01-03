NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Panacea Biotech Raises Supply Of Life Saving Drugs, Stocks Soar

Panacea Biotech shares surged as much as 9 per cent on Tuesday after the drug firm saidit has increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 capsules.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 03, 2017 11:52 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Panacea Biotech Raises Supply Of Life Saving Drugs, Stocks Soar

New Delhi: Panacea Biotech shares surged as much as 9 per cent on Tuesday after the drug firm said it has increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 capsules, which is used for treatment of Wilson's disease - a genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body - in India. 

"Panacea Biotec ensures increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 (D-Penicillamine IP 250mg) capsules for treatment of Wilson's disease in India," the company said in a BSE filing. 

It further said: "Cilamin250...witnessed short supply in the market in the last few months due to non-availability of raw materials D-Penicillamine in India...We have now improved supply of Cilamin250 capsules which has been made available in the retail market." 



As of 11.45 a.m., Panacea Biotec shares were trading 6.08 per cent up at Rs 125.55 apiece on BSE.



Story first published on: January 03, 2017 11:52 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Know Your Restaurant Bill. Now, Service Charges Not Mandatory
Panacea BiotechPanacea Biotech sharesCilamin250 capsules

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.