Panacea Biotech Raises Supply Of Life Saving Drugs, Stocks Soar

New Delhi: Panacea Biotech shares surged as much as 9 per cent on Tuesday after the drug firm said it has increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 capsules, which is used for treatment of Wilson's disease - a genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body - in India.



"Panacea Biotec ensures increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 (D-Penicillamine IP 250mg) capsules for treatment of Wilson's disease in India," the company said in a BSE filing.



It further said: "Cilamin250...witnessed short supply in the market in the last few months due to non-availability of raw materials D-Penicillamine in India...We have now improved supply of Cilamin250 capsules which has been made available in the retail market."

As of 11.45 a.m., Panacea Biotec shares were trading 6.08 per cent up at Rs 125.55 apiece on BSE.