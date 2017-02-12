Q3 Earnings, Inflation Data To Drive Stock Market Sentiment: Experts

Investors will continue to focus on final batch of Q3 earnings announcements.
New Delhi: Last leg of quarterly earnings, inflation data and trend in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls would dictate the sentiment in the stock market going ahead, according to experts.
"Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, macroeconomic data and last batch of Q3 FY17 earnings will dictate the sentiment in the stock market this week," said Vijay Singhania, founder director at Trade Smart Online.
Inflation data based on consumer price index (CPI) for January is scheduled to be released after market hours on Monday and wholesale price index (WPI) on Tuesday.
Also, investors will continue to focus on final batch of Q3 result announcements.
Hindalco Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, NMDC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Tata Motors are among the major companies that will announce their quarterly earnings during the week.
"We believe market to take cues from the UP polling also and behave similarly. Overall, we foresee range bound trading in the benchmark indices for the coming week. However, if any good news comes in like BJP getting the majority in UP, we could see rally in the market," said Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, director & research head, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments.
The stock markets may react to IIP (Index of Industrial Production) numbers when it opens for trading on Monday.
Demonetisation took a toll on industrial activity as output contracted to four-month low of 0.4 per cent last December.
On a weekly basis, the Sensex has recorded a rise of 93.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.60 points, or 0.60 per cent, respectively.