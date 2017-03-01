Q3 GDP Surprise Sends Sensex 241 Points Higher; Nifty Settles at 8,945
Financial stocks recovered, with the Nifty Financial Services Index rising as much as 1.2 percent, after declining for four straight sessions.
Agencies
| Last Updated: March 01, 2017 15:52 (IST) Agencies
The Nifty gained nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, recovering from two days of losses and ending a few points below its key psychological level of 8,950, as a much stronger-than-expected quarterly economic growth lifted sentiment.For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
India's annual gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7 percent in the October-December quarter, slower than 7.4 percent in the previous quarter but much faster than the 6.4 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.
The data released late on Tuesday boosted markets, while economists were puzzled, as many had expected that the government's shock crackdown on cash would have a much bigger negative impact on growth.
The market sentiment was also underpinned by a private survey on Wednesday that showed Indian factory activity expanded for a second straight month in February.
"The Indian market has been generally confident for a while," said Dipen Shah, senior vice president and head of private client group research at Kotak Securities.
"Certain triggers include optimism surrounding the proposed roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill," Shah said, adding that the progress of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the key northern state of Uttar Pradesh was also lifting market sentiment.
The Sensex ended 241 points higher at 28,984 and Nifty advanced 66 points to close at 8,946.
Financial stocks recovered, with the Nifty Financial Services Index rising as much as 1.2 percent, after declining for four straight sessions. Axis Bank was up 2.5 percent, Bajaj Holdings and Investment rose 2 percent and ICICI Bank gained 1.3 percent.
Metal, real estate, FMCG, IT and pharma shares also witnessed good buying interest.
Among decliners, shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fell to a two-month low, after the company cut prices for different grades of manganese ore for the fourth quarter, its second consecutive cut after a series of price hikes.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 31 ended higher while 20 closed lower.
Tata Steel was the top Nifty gainer, the stock ended 3.66 percent higher at Rs 500.35. Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC, Sun Pharma and HDFC were also among the gainers.
On the other hand, Idea Cellular, NTPC, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were among the losers.
The broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices and closed marginally higher with BSE mid-cap index rising 0.13 percent and small-cap index jumping 0.45 percent.
Story first published on: March 01, 2017 15:51 (IST)