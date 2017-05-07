Q4 Results, Macro Data, French Elections Result To Drive Market This Week

New Delhi: The stock market this week will be guided by the next set of corporate earnings, macroeconomic data and French elections result, say experts.
"Ongoing earnings season will see stock specific volatility as stocks adjust to their earnings reality," said Vijay Singhania, Founder-Director, Trade Smart Online.
Some of the major companies to announce their corporate results this week are: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
