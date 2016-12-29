Rajesh Exports Surges 4% On Rs 929 Crore Export Order

Rajesh Exports shares surged as much as 4 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 468.45 on Thursday after it bagged an export order worth Rs 929 crore from UAE.



Bengaluru-based Rajesh Exports said that it has received an export order for supply of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions. The order is to be completed by March 2017, the company added.



With this order, the total order book of Rajesh Exports now stands at Rs 36,523 crore, which is to be completed in the current fiscal year.

Rajesh Exports is also the world's largest refiner. Last year it acquired Valcambi, the world's largest gold refinery at Switzerland, with a built up capacity to refine 2400 tonnes of precious metals per annum.As of 1.25 p.m., Rajesh Exports shares traded 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 458.85 apiece compared to 0.21 per cent gain in the broader Nifty.