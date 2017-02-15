Rally In Sun TV, Raj TV Fizzles Out A Day After Sasikala's Conviction
A day after staging a sharp rally, shares of Tamil Nadu-based television channels Raj TV and Sun TV came under profit-taking.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev
A day after staging a sharp rally, shares of Tamil Nadu-based television channels Raj TV and Sun TV came under profit-taking. Both the shares surged as much as 12 per cent and 4 per cent respectively in trades on Tuesday after AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was found guilty in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court. She faces a jail term of four years and is now barred from contesting an election for the next ten years, ending her bid to be Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Shares of Sun TV - which is owned 75 per cent by Kalanithi Maran, the grandnephew of DMK leader M Karunanidhi have seen a big rally this month after a court in Delhi had earlier discharged former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In 2014, the CBI filed charges against the Marans and T Ananda Krishana, a Malaysian tycoon, for colluding to allow Maxis take control of Aircel, a Chennai-based company owned at the time by C Sivasankaran.
Raj Television is promoted by M Ravindran (who holds a 10.72 per cent stake), Raghunathan M (11.3 per cent), M Raajhendhran (11.3 per cent) and Rajarathnam M (11.3 per cent), among others and has highest number of movie basket in Tamil Nadu, say analysts.
Analysts say yesterday's move was more of a sentimental move.
As of 1:05 pm, shares of Sun TV were down 1.44 per cent and Raj TV traded 1.75 per cent lower, underperforming the Nifty which was down 0.68 per cent.