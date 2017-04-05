Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Rallies 5% On Bagging Export Order
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes shares were in high demand on Wednesday with as many as 12,000 units changing hands on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: April 05, 2017 13:45 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes shares rallied as much as 4.83 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 807.25 on Wednesday, a day after the company post-market hours informed the stock exchanges that it bagged an export order worth $23 million (approximately Rs 150 crore). Shares in Ratnamani Metals & Tubes - a multi-product company engaged in manufacturing of tubes, stainless steel and carbon steel pipes, and exotic materials for a wide spectrum of applications - saw high trading demand during Wednesday's session.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based Ratnamani Metals & Tubes in a notification to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday said, "The company has bagged new export order of $23.00 million (approx. Rs.150.00 Crores) for supply of carbon steel welded pipes coating to be completed in next 12 months."
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, which has various manufacturing facilities across Gujarat, reported a net profit of Rs 44.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2016 reporting a growth of 28.62 per cent over the same quarter in 2015.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes shares also saw a spike on the National Stock Exchange or NSE, where 48,059 shares changed hands.
On Wednesday, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes shares hit a high of Rs 807.85, just shy of its 52-week high of Rs 809.95 touched on December 29, 2016, and a low of Rs 775 on the National Stock Exchange.
At 1:22 pm, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes shares were trading 4.18 per cent higher at Rs 803.15 apiece on the NSE, outperforming the Nifty which was trading on a flat note.