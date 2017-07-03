RBI Raises Foreign Investment Limits In Bonds, Tweaks Rules

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday increased the investment limits by foreign investors in government bonds by Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 2.42 lakh crore, while also tweaking rules to attract more long-term investments.
As part of the additional limits, the RBI increased the limits for the "general" category by Rs 2,800 crore to Rs 1.88 lakh crore, and the limits for the "long-term" category by Rs 8,200 crore to Rs 54,300 crore.
The revisions will be effective from July 4, 2017, RBI added.
