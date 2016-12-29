NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

RBI To Allow Bond Options Starting January 2017

The move had long been expected after an RBI panel proposed in February that bond options be introduced to provide more hedging options for investors.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: December 29, 2016 19:23 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
This marks the latest move by the RBI to develop the country's debt markets.
This marks the latest move by the RBI to develop the country's debt markets.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would allow the trading of bond options starting January 31, 2017, in the latest move by the central bank to develop the country's debt markets.

The RBI said market participants would be allowed to trade both exchange-traded and over-the-counter bond options, including for market-making purposes.

The move had long been expected after an RBI panel proposed in February that bond options be introduced to provide more hedging options for investors.

India has been keen to develop its fixed income markets and imposed revamped trading rules for bond futures in January 2014.

© Thomson Reuters 2016



Story first published on: December 29, 2016 19:23 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Top Boss Of MNC To Resign Over Employee's Suicide From Overwork
RBIBond optionsdebt marketsmarket participantsexchange-traded bond optionsover-the-counter bond options

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.