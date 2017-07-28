Reliance Capital Shares Hit 52-week High; Q1 Profit Up 15%

Reliance Capital's total income stood at Rs 4,857 crore for the quarter ended June 2017
New Delhi: Reliance Capital shares on Friday surged 8 per cent after the company reported a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the fiscal first quarter that ended on June 30. Reliance Capital's scrip zoomed 7.86 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 712 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Reliance Capital shares jumped 7.94 per cent to touch a one-year high of Rs 711.90.
Reliance Capital has reported a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 238 crore in the June quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 207 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Total income stood at Rs 4,857 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs 3,663 crore a year ago, Reliance Capital said in a statement on Thursday.
As on June 30, 2017, the net worth of the company stood at Rs 16,777 crore, an increase of 7 per cent.