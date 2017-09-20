Reliance Industries Hits Record High, Nifty Hovers Around 10,150

Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday, while market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd hit a record high as a cut in mobile interconnect fee is seen benefiting the company's telecom unit.
Trai, the telecom regulator of India more than halved a fee that mobile carriers pay for calls made from one network to another, which could hurt leading operators including Bharti Airtel Ltd.
However, Reliance Jio, which offers free outgoing calls, will benefit from the move as it has more outgoing calls to third-party networks, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.
