Reliance Industries, SBI, 7 Other Firms Shed Rs 1,05,357 Crore Market Value In A Week

On a weekly basis, the Sensex and Nifty plunged 3.43% and 3.53%, respectively
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued Indian companies plummeted by Rs 1,05,357 crore in the week that ended on August 11, 2017, with Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerging as the worst hit. During the week, the Sensex and Nifty plunged 1,111.82 points, or 3.43 per cent, and 355.60 points, or 3.53 per cent, respectively. Among the ten companies, only Infosys its market capitalisation or M-Cap rise while the rest nine firms, including TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC and HDFC, suffered losses.
The M-Cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plunged by Rs 24,671.41 crore to Rs 5,02,922.78 crore.
SBI's valuation tumbled by Rs 21,407.49 crore to Rs 2,42,258.49 crore while that of ITC tanked by Rs 10,882.6 crore to Rs 3,30,560.46 crore.
The M-Cap of HDFC Bank dived by Rs 10,274.83 crore to Rs 4,50,997.65 crore while that of Maruti Suzuki India slumped by Rs 9,843.28 crore to Rs 2,25,135.74 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped by Rs 8,452.24 crore to Rs 2,49,530.29 crore while ONGC lost Rs 8,149.1 crore in its market value, taking its M-Cap to Rs 2,05,588.43 crore.
The market cap of HDFC slipped by Rs 6,172.46 crore to Rs 2,69,860.07 crore while that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 5,503.57 crore to Rs 4,77,423.33 crore.
Infosys, however, added Rs 551.27 crore to its market value, taking its tally to Rs 2,26,880.71 crore.
In the ranking of top 10 firms, RIL stood at the top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Infosys, Maruti and ONGC.