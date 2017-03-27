Reliance Industries Shares Fall 3% As Sebi Bars Company From F&O Market

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries fell over 3 per cent today after Sebi banned the company and 12 others from equity derivatives trading for one year.
The stock, after making a weak opening, further lost 2.94 per cent to Rs 1,248.35 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company went down by 3.07 per cent to Rs 1,247.20.
Sebi on Friday banned Reliance Industries and 12 others from equity derivatives trading for one year and directed the Mukesh Ambani-led firm to disgorge nearly Rs 1,000 crore for "unlawful gains" made through alleged fraudulent trading in a nearly 10-year-old case.
