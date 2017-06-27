NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
Reliance Industries To Seek Shareholder Nod To Raise Rs 25,000 Crore

Reliance Industries said it will look to raise the money in one or more tranches as it may deem fit, without any limitations on when the debentures are to be issued.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 27, 2017 10:08 (IST)
Reliance Industries will conduct its annual general meeting with shareholders on July 21
Mumbai: Reliance Industries will seek shareholder approval to raise Rs 25,000 crore ($3.88 billion) via sale of secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures in a private placement, it said in a release. 

The company will conduct its annual general meeting with shareholders on July 21, and will also seek an approval on the same day.

The company will look to raise the money in one or more tranches as it may deem fit, without any limitations on when the debentures are to be issued, it stated.

($1 = Rs 64.43)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



