Reliance Shares At 9-Year High After Mukesh Ambani Revamps Holding

Reliance Industries Ltd. shares traded near a nine-year high after Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, announced plans to revamp his holding in the company valued at $22 billion.
Reliance shares rose as much as 4.1 percent to 1,287.80 rupees, the highest level since May 2008, and were at 1,265.55 rupees at 10:58 a.m. in Mumbai. It was the biggest gainer on the benchmark BSE S&P Sensex. The company has added almost 18 percent since the day before its Feb. 21 announcement that its telecommunication unit would begin charging for services from April.
The owners will transfer Reliance's shares held in 15 entities to eight firms, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday, without giving details. The eight entities will acquire as many as 1.2 billion shares through a transfer on exchanges as early as March 9, according to the filing. The shares are valued at about 1.5 trillion rupees ($22 billion) as of Thursday's closing price of 1,236.75 rupees.
