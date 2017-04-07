RIL Falls 2% On Profit-Taking, Jio To End Summer Surprise Offer
AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets, says that the correction is a good opportunity to buy Reliance Industries shares.
Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries fell as much as 1.78 per cent on profit taking after six days of big upmove. Reliance Industries' telecom venture Jio will end 'Summer Surprise' offer under which all Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 (or higher) got three months of complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan. Reliance Jio on Thursday said that it will withdraw the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise, "as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days". "The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has advised Jio to withdraw the three months' complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise," the company statement said.
AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets, says that the correction is a good opportunity to buy Reliance Industries shares. "The stock has already rallied from a low of Rs 930 to Rs 1,448 and this kind of small correction will come and does not matter," he added.
"Whatever order has come yesterday is positive for RIL because instead of giving discounted rate, now the company has to now offer a pricing rate which is positive for every telecom company and that puts an end to freebies. I am still positive on Reliance Industries for target of Rs 1,800. Any meaningful dip in RIL will be a good opportunity to buy," adds Mr Prabhakar.
Sajiv Dhawan of JV Capital told NDTV Profit that Reliance Industries shares are among his top picks.
At 1:45 pm, shares of Reliance Industries traded 1.22 per cent lower at Rs 1,420, underperforming the Nifty which was down 0.25 per cent.
