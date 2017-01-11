NDTV
Rupee Drops To 68.25 On Dollar Demand
Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and dollar's gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 11, 2017 11:09 (IST)
A higher opening in the domesticequity market capped the rupee losses, forex dealers said.
Mumbai
: The rupee was trading seven paise lower at 68.25 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday after the American currency gained strength overseas.
Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and dollar's gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee.
They said, however, a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the rupee losses.
On Tuesday, the rupee had ended three paise higher at 68.18 against the American currency in a range bound trade amid weak dollar overseas.
Story first published on
: January 11, 2017 11:09 (IST)
