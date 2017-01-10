NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Rupee Gains 17 Paise To 68.04 Against Dollar

On Monday, the rupee had tumbled by over 25 paise to close at 68.21 against the US dollar on renewed worries over fall in the country's economic growth coupled with concerns regarding quarterly earnings due from this week.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 10, 2017 09:34 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas supported the rupee, forex dealers said.
Weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas supported the rupee, forex dealers said.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 17 paise to 68.04 against the dollar in early trade at interbank foreign exchange on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Further, forex dealers said, weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas supported the rupee. 

Moreover, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

On Monday, the rupee had tumbled by over 25 paise to close at 68.21 against the US dollar on renewed worries over fall in the country's economic growth coupled with concerns regarding quarterly earnings due from this week.

Story first published on: January 10, 2017 09:34 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ New Gujarat Exchange Will Offer 22-Hour Trading, Says PM Modi
RupeeRupee vs dollarInterbank foreign exchangeForexDollar

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.