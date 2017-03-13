NDTV
Rupee Non-Deliverable Forwards Rise After PM Modi's Win In Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi's victory in Uttar Pradesh strengthens his claim to a second term in national elections in 2019.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: March 13, 2017 14:34 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
PM Modi's victory in UP is seen as an endorsement of his economic reform agenda.
Singapore
: The rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.
PM Modi's victory in Uttar Pradesh strengthens his claim to a second term in national elections in 2019, and is seen as an endorsement of his economic reform agenda.
The rupee gained around 0.5 per cent in one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading to 66.35 per US dollar.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Story first published on
: March 13, 2017 14:34 (IST)
