Rupee Non-Deliverable Forwards Rise After PM Modi's Win In Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi's victory in Uttar Pradesh strengthens his claim to a second term in national elections in 2019.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 13, 2017 14:34 (IST)
PM Modi's victory in UP is seen as an endorsement of his economic reform agenda.
Singapore: The rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.

PM Modi's victory in Uttar Pradesh strengthens his claim to a second term in national elections in 2019, and is seen as an endorsement of his economic reform agenda.

The rupee gained around 0.5 per cent in one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading to 66.35 per US dollar.

